Ashish Chanchlani Talks About Where The Line Should Be Drawn In Comedy; Read Details

Ashish Chanchlani is undoubtedly one of the most loved and popular YouTubers in India. Ashish Chanchlani’s videos and vines have been very popular on YouTube and social media. The influencer recently did an exclusive interview with Republic World.

During his interview, Ashish Chanchlani opened up about the evolution of comedy since his childhood. In the past few weeks, several comedians have been called out for using abusive language in comedy. Ashish Chanchlani talked about where the line should be drawn while using abusive language in comedy. Here is what he had to say about it.

Ashish Chanchlani talks about where the line should be drawn while using abusive language in comedy

When speaking to Republic World, Ashish Chanchlani was asked about his take on the comedy today and how it has changed since the time he was a kid. Answering this question, Ashish Chanchlani said, “It has changed a lot. When we were kids. we saw a lot of comics on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. It was the first time I was exposed to stand up comedy.”

Talking about the cuss words in comedy, Ashish Chanchlani said, “Back then, that comedy did not have cusswords used but a little problematic even at that time. Now a comedy has cusswords, and I use them myself. But, they’re never used towards anyone, it’s used more as an expression. Today, creators also put up a disclaimer that whoever likes and relates to such content can go ahead and watch it. We have to tell the audience that this is fictional. People are not supposed to imply these things.”

He further talked about where the line should be drawn while using abusive language. Ashish Chanchlani said, “As a creator that is very important, we realise that. When someone uses their platform to abuse someone that is where the line should be drawn.”

Recently, comedians have been called out for hurting religious sentiments through their content. One such comic was Agrima Joshua who faced a backlash from a lot of people after her old video went viral. Her joke related to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj sparked a row. The stand-up comedian then urged political parties to accept her ‘humble apology’ so that they could move on with their lives. She had shared a video message on her Twitter handle.

