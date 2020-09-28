Ashley Lobo Shares How Dancing Leads To A Happy Heart On The Occasion Of World Heart Day

Indian Australian choreographer Ashley Lobo is popularly known for his dance choreographies in films like Tamasha, Raabta, Harry Met Sejal, and Love Aaj Kal. On the occasion of World Heart day, Ashley Lobo shared how dancing leads to a happy heart and a healthy body. Take a look at what the choreographer had to say about taking care of one's heart.

Ashley Lobo on physical and mental health

Choreographer Ashley Lobo recently shared his insights on how dancing leads to a healthier life. Lobo has always been an advocate when it comes to movement-related wellness. He believes dance is a 'doorway to physical, mental, and emotional health'. His message of physical well-being is particularly relevant on World Heart Day on September 29. This initiative was taken by the World Heart Federation which aims to spread awareness about cardiovascular diseases (CVD). Researchers have connected CVDs to sedentary, unhealthy lifestyle, unbalanced diet, excessive use of tobacco and alcohol.

Ashley Lobo reminds his audience that in India particularly there are over 54.5 million CVD cases. He adds that as individuals one will not be able to control what enters his body through pollution around and other environmental risk factors, but one can mitigate lifestyle risk factors. He says that one could eat healthier food, cultivate better thoughts and habits, and also dance in order to avoid the CVDs.

Ashley Lobo says, "Dance, I always say, is not just about technique but also the heart and spirit. When you move to music, you shift the energy within and around you but there is research that shows us that dance is good for the heart as well." He mentions that when people are dancing they are also working out. Every muscle of their body is moving as they're sweating like they would if they go on a run or to the gym. He further mentions that it does not really matter what kind of dance one is doing as long as their muscles are involved in the process.

Ashley Lobo also runs dance classes. He is the Founder and Artistic Director of both Navdhara India Dance Theatre and The Danceworx Performing Arts Academy. He has students of all ages and always suggests them to dance to keep themselves healthy and fit. According to him, one shouldn't just dance for joy but also keep their heart pumping to the beat of good health and peppy music.

Ashley Lobo's Instagram account is filled with his philosophies and various dance routines from his dance classes. Navdhara India is a contemporary dance company in India. While on the other hand, Danceworx Performing Arts Academy focuses on various dance forms like Jazz, Street, Ballet, Contemporary, and Funk. Take a look at some of the routines from Ashley Lobos' Instagram and clips from his dance sessions online:

