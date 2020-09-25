How To Make Stark Robot Dance? Learn How To Complete This Fortnite Week 5 Challenge

Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 4 has taken the gaming community by storm. The Marvel Esque 'Nexus War' update has been jam-packed with content and the fans are loving it. Fortnite weekly challenges are always something to look out for as they are incredibly fun to complete and rewards the player with a massive amount of XP. The weekly challenges for season 4 are especially interesting as they revolve around the Marvel Universe. Fortnite week 5 challenges are here, and one of the challenges has the players wondering -- 'how to make Stark robot dance in Fortnite?'

How to make a Stark Robot Dance in Fortnite?

To complete this challenge, players need to head first to a location that consists of Stark robots. There's one place that is always consistent and will always have Stark robots present, but that POI is equally dangerous too. Stark Industries is one place that always has a plethora of Stark robots to mess around with.

It is very dangerous as most players land here because it is one of the biggest POI’s introduced to Fortnite in Season 4. Another place that players can look for Stark Robots is the Quinjet Patrol Sites. These Quinjet Patrol Sites change locations for every game, so finding them is a task as players will have to follow smoke trails, but most of them are deserted and only have Stark Robots wandering around which are easy to be dealt with.

Once the players have made it to one of these locations, they need to find a weapon. It is advisable to load up before going to complete this challenge. Players will have to shoot the Stark robots to put them down. They only have to shoot them enough to put them down and not to kill them. If they end up killing them, that Stark Robot is a bust and they’ll have to move on to the next one to complete the challenge.

Once they have one of Stark Robots down, they will need to go up close to them. Players will get two options, either to shake them down or hack them; they need to choose hack. After hacking one of the Stark Robots, they become a member of your squad and defend you against enemies. To make them dance, players just need to go close to them and emote and the Stark Robots will emote with them, ending up dancing.

Fortnite Week 5 Challenges

There are many more challenges for Fortnite Week 5. Players can complete these challenges to gain a lot of XP and also move up in the battle pass to unlock new things like cosmetics. Moving up tiers in the battle pass rewards the players with various things and this can be done by earning XP. Fortnite Weekly challenges are one of the best ways to amass a lot of XP. Here are the other Fortnite Week 5 challenges:

Search Chests at Doom's Domain: 0/7

Eliminations at Dirty Docks: 0/3

Drive a car from Slurpy Swamp to Catty Corner in less than 4 minutes without getting out: 0/1

Collect Floating Rings at Coral Castle: 0/1

In a vehicle, jump through the flaming ring at Salty Springs: 0/1

Make a Stark Robot dance: 0/1

Destroy Gorgers [Rec: 4 Players]: 0/1

