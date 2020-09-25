Artist Aces Hula Hoop Dance Moves In Saree And Sneakers, Netizens 'can't Take Eyes Off'

A footage of a dance artist acing the hula hooping clad in a saree and the sports shoes on is breaking the stereotypes on the internet. In a nearly 3 minute video shared by the user Rachna Kanwar, the 23-year-old Hoop dancer Eshna Kutty can be seen performing on the popular track Genda Phool draped in the traditional wear that has stunned the netizens. While the footage was originally posted by the hoop dancer on her Instagram handle, it was also shared by her mother, journalist Chitra Narayanan on social media.

"Woke up to several people Whatsapping me this video! Meet my daughter who has sparked off a #sareeflow trend," the artists’ mother Chitra wrote on her official Twitter handle. In the footage, Eshna can be seen wearing a maroon saree to perfection and comfortable sports shoes, as she depicts her hula hooping on the popular Dilli 6 movie song. Despite wearing a saree, the artist skillfully balances the hoop on her waist as she brilliantly pulls the dance movement, leaving several speechless. Spinning around the hoop joyously, the 23-year-old aces the dance steps as she syncs the ring with the rhythm of circular motions. Without the saree getting in her way.

Woke up to several people whatsapping me this video ! Meet my daughter who has sparked off a #sareeflow trend. https://t.co/ZITVFGmpOe — Chitra Narayanan (@ndcnn) September 25, 2020

Netizens laud the artist's skills

“Beautiful. The Saree is absolutely the world's least restrictive dress. I can barely swim in my swimming dress. My grannny who wears a 9 yard and lived in a smaller town in TN would swim in the cauvery river like a pro in her 9 yard tied between her legs,” a user wrote, admiring the artist. “Can't take my eyes off her! Wow!” another commented. “That’s soooo coool! "She is insanely comfortable with herself,” said the third. “I can’t take off eyes from your saree, it’s so perfectly tied. It Will take me ages to tie such a perfect saree,” fourth commented.

I cannot stop watching her.....she is AMAZING! Does she have any social media account where she posts her videos? pic.twitter.com/54ASVDWsiv — Poornima Prabhu (@reader_wanderer) September 25, 2020

Can't take my eyes off her! Wow! — Sudha Rajagopalan (@swotithot) September 25, 2020

Seamless👌 and yet people complain about our traditional dresses 🤦‍♂️ — K PRAVEEN KUMAR REDDY (@KPKRtweets) September 25, 2020

That’s soooo coool!

She is insanely comfortable with herself..... 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/hDsv1ToOpF — M U G G E R M U C H (@verry_human) September 25, 2020

💃 ❣️ — Newton Bank Kumar (@idesibanda) September 25, 2020

