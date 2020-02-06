Dance Classes In Delhi: Here's A List Of Best Dance Classes That You Should Visit

Dancing is a wonderful way to spend your leisure time creatively. Whether Indian or Western, there are many types of dancing styles one can learn. If you have a thing for dancing, here is a list of best dance academies in Delhi.

Zenith Dance Academy

Zenith Dance Academy is an internationally recognised dance academy which offers one-of-a-kind dance lessons of many styles. The techniques taught here are Hip Hop, Belly, Classical, Ballet, and Bollywood. Professional dancers and experts visit here to teach this dance styles on a regular basis.

The academy has several branches in Delhi and Mumbai and the mission of the academy is to help aspiring learners explore their potential in the world of dancing.

Delhi Dance Academy

Globally acclaimed and awarded, the Delhi Dance Academy has various short-term and long-term dance lessons for beginners. The academy teaches many styles including Salsa, Hip Hop, Belly Dancing, Jazz, Gymnastics, Contemporary and many other dance forms. Located in Lajpat Nagar, the academy also offers professional dance lessons to kids and new learners.

Shiamak Davar Dance Academy

This famous institute is led by the world-renowned choreographer Shiamak Davar. It is one of the best dance academies in Delhi. This academy promises to make you a master in styles like Jazz, Bollywood, Hip Hop and Contemporary and many more. If you want to learn dancing and add glamour to your passion, you can join this academy and learn to dance from expert dance instructors and professionals.

Banjara School of Dance

If you want to learn Belly or Contemporary dance, Banjara School of Dance is the perfect place for you. Established by Meher Malik in Hauz Khas, this school is a famous place for Belly Dancing and its intricacies. You can also learn and explore various other forms like Bollywood, Hip Hop, Contemporary, Salsa and more.

The Danceworx Academy

Famous Bollywood choreographer Ashley Lobo is the owner of this dance academy. The Danceworx Academy has several branches in Delhi-NCR. The expert dance troupes and instructors can make you an expert in Jazz, Modern, Western, Ballet, Contemporary dancing styles.

