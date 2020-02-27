Ashmit Patel Breaks Silence On Rift With Ameesha Patel, Says, 'hopefully Can Count On Her'

Kaho Na Pyaar Hai fame Ameesha Patel and her brother Ashmit Patel have had their share of a bitter relationship. Clearing the air on the difference the siblings shared, Ashmit broke the silence and said that she is his sister and he 'loves her to death'.

In an interaction with a leading daily, Ashmit said that speculations about the rift have been floating for over 15 years now and he is now exhausted giving explanations. He said 'people will think what they want' even after giving explanations. In 2017, the siblings had a fall out, according to the reports but Ashmit reassured that he would stand next to Ameesha 'through all the thick and thin.'

Ashmit who will soon make his digital debut with 'The Bull of Dalal Street' series, said he has always been there for Ameesha and 'hopefully' can count on her for 'anything, anywhere and anytime'.

Meanwhile, Ashmit avoided talking about her recent fall out with girlfriend Maheck Chahal, after their engagement in 2017. He said he doesn't want to talk about it when the question was asked in the interview because it was 'too fresh' a topic.

On the professional front, Ashmit is best known for his work in Murder (2003), Fight Club – Members Only (2006) and Jai Ho (2014).

