Mahekk Chahal Breaks Silence After Calling Off Engagement With Ashmit Patel

Best known for their stint in Bigg Boss, Ashmit Patel and Mahekk Chahal who got engaged in 2017 parted ways, as confirmed by Patel to a leading news publication. The two were reportedly together for over five years and were planning a wedding a little later in the year.

Mahekk Chahal breaks silence

Confirming reports about their split, Mahekk told a media publication: "I left Ashmit. I had to take that step and walk out." Meanwhile, Ashmit also reiterated that he and Maheck are no longer a couple and asked that privacy be maintained for such a personal matter: "It's true that we are no longer together. I would request privacy on this matter, and would not like to comment,", he said in an interview.

Ashmit Patel and Mahekk Chahal filled up their Instagram with loved-up posts in August 2017 from when they got engaged: "She said YES!" he wrote while Mahekk had added: "He stole my heart, so I'm going to steal his last name. I said yes." The posts appear to have been removed from their respective Instagram accounts. Ashmit had proposed to Mahekk during a vacation in Spain.

Upon browsing it was noticed that Mahekk Chahal deleted all the romantic posts with Ashmit from her Instagram account. Reports suggest that the two were facing compatibility issues and therefore decided to delay the wedding which was due in June/July 2019. The couple who was in a live-in-relationship then started staying separately. But things between them soured further and they finally parted ways after being together for 5 years.

