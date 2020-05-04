Bengaluru Artist Pays Brilliant Tribute To Legends Rishi Kapoor And Irrfan Khan

The Bollywood industry suffered huge losses consecutively by the demise of actor Irrfan Khan on April 29 and then Rishi Kapoor on April 30. While the entire nation is still recovering from the setback, an artist in Bengaluru, Baadal Nanjundaswamy gave a unique tribute to both legendary actors together through his creation on May 3. He posted the video showing a hand-drawn sketch showing both the actors on opposite sides of the sheet with multiple folds. What surprised most netizens was that initially, it looked like the image was only of Kapoor but as the camera shifts to the other sides, the sketch transforms to that of Khan’s smiling face.

‘Brilliant’

The video that has garnered thousands of views was shared across the social media platforms with people hailing the “brilliant” work by Nanjundaswamy. One of the Twitter users even called dit “amazing”. After a long battle with cancer, Irrfan Khan passed away at the age of 53 at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on April 29. Then, Kapoor passed away at HN Reliance Hospital at the age of 67 on April 30 after being admitted there on April 29. Millions of people grieved the loss together and paid tributes to the legacy they both left behind.

