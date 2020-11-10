Ashutosh Rana Quiz: On 'Dusman' Actor's Birthday, Answers These Questions On His Trivia

Quick links:
Actor Ashutosh Rana has predominantly worked in several film industries like Hindi, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu. He started his career with the television serial Swabhimaan, followed by serials like Farz, Sazish, Jax Kabhi, Waris and anchoring the TV show, Baazi Kiski. The actor shot to fame in Indian Cinema after his movie Dushman, where he played a cold-blooded psychopathic killer.
He has also worked in movies like Zakhm, Dushman, Kalyug, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Zila Ghaziabad, among others. He is regarded as one of the most renowned actors for his portrayal of negative roles, for which he has also been awarded several accolades. Ashutosh Rana is celebrating his birthday today, November 10. Here is an Ashutosh Rana quiz based on his career and movies.
