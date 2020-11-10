Ashutosh Rana Quiz: On 'Dusman' Actor's Birthday, Answers These Questions On His Trivia

Actor Ashutosh Rana has predominantly worked in several film industries like Hindi, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu. He started his career with the television serial Swabhimaan, followed by serials like Farz, Sazish, Jax Kabhi, Waris and anchoring the TV show, Baazi Kiski. The actor shot to fame in Indian Cinema after his movie Dushman, where he played a cold-blooded psychopathic killer.

He has also worked in movies like Zakhm, Dushman, Kalyug, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Zila Ghaziabad, among others. He is regarded as one of the most renowned actors for his portrayal of negative roles, for which he has also been awarded several accolades. Ashutosh Rana is celebrating his birthday today, November 10. Here is an Ashutosh Rana quiz based on his career and movies.

Ashutosh Rana quiz

1. Which television serial marked the debut of Ashutosh Rana?

Farz

Sazish

Jax Kabhi

Swabhimaan

2. Which TV serial on Doordarshan featured Ashutosh Rana?

Dushman

Apradhi Koun

Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha

Sazish

3. Which movie marked the debut of Ashutosh Rana in Telugu film industry?

Okka Magadu

Victory

Venky

Courier Boy Kalyan

4. Which movie featured Ashutosh Rana alongside Ajay Devgn?

Ghulam

Zakhm

Krishna Arjun

Dushman

5. Which movie featured Ashutosh Rana alongside Amrita Rao?

Ab Ke Baras

Tarkieb

Laado

Jaanwar

6. Which movie starred Ashutosh Rana alongside Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi and Vivek Oberoi?

Yeda

Kismet Love Paisa Dilli

Zila Ghaziabad

Monica

7. Can you guess this Ashutosh Rana movie by the plot, “Two spoiled brats meet over the purchase of an expensive wedding skirt in Delhi. Thus begins a romance under the shadow of her arranged marriage”?

A Strange Love Story

Sargana

Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania

Desi Kattey

8. Which movie featured Ashutosh Rana and Ranveer Singh together?

War

Dhadak

Simmba

Aa Gaya Hero

9. Which of these soap operas did not feature Ashutosh Rana?

Kabhi Kabhi

Ek Paheli

X-Zone

Farz

10. Which book is written by Ashutosh Rana?

Maun Muskaan Ki Maar

A Fine Balance

The Palace of Illusions

Raag Darbari

Ashutosh Rana quiz -answers

Swabhimaan

Apradhi Koun

Venky

Courier Boy Kalyan

Zakhm

Ab Ke Baras

Zila Ghaziabad

Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania

Simmba

Ek Paheli

Maun Muskaan Ki Maar

