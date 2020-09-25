Ashutosh Rana's Net Worth Will Leave His Fans Tongue Tied, See Details

Ashutosh Rana is considered as one of the most versatile actors in the Indian film industry. Over the years he has entertained the audiences with his diverse roles in movies. Apart from being an actor, he is also a producer. In his illustrious career in movies, Ashutosh Ranna has played majorly villainous roles. Here is a look at details about Ashutosh Rana’s net worth.

Ashutosh Rana's net worth

According to a report by CAKnowledge.com, Ashutosh Rana’s net worth is ₹46 Crore which is $6.5 Million. The report added that he lives in a lavish house at Gadarwara. This property of Rana is valued at a whopping ₹3 crores. He also owns several real estate properties in India. Some of the cars from his collection are Mitsubishi Pajero, BMW X1 among others. The report added that Ashutosh Rana charges around ₹4-5 crores for being part of a movie and also a share in the profit. For his brand endorsements, Ashutosh Rana charges ₹1 crore.

In case of any celebrity, the net worth depends on his fans and popularity. With years of work to his credit, Ashutosh Rana is undoubtedly one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. Apart from acting, he is also a producer, stage performer and a reality TV show host. He has also invested in several real estate properties. The report added that Ashutosh Ranna’s net worth can increase by 40% in the coming years.

Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane

Ashutosh Rana is married to actor Renuka Shahane. At his recent appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, he revealed that they met on the sets of a movie which was being directed by Hansal Mehta through Rajeshwari Sachdev. Ashutosh Rana also mentioned that he proposed Renuka Shahane with poetry. Ashutosh Rana started his acting carer in 1995 with TV show Swabhimaan. His breakthrough role came with the 1998 movie 'Dushman' where he played a psychotic killer. Some of his notable movies are Dushman, Simmba, Sangharsh among others.

Promo Image Credits: ashutoshranadevotee Instagram

