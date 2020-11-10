Ashutosh Rana's Birthday: Here Are Some Lesser-known Facts About The Actor

Actor Ashutosh Rana, known for playing memorable roles as an antagonist in films like Dushman, Sangharsh, Zakhm, is celebrating his 53rd birthday today. Rana started off his career with the popular show Swabhimaan and since then has never failed to surprise fans with his exceptional performances. The actor who was born in Madhya Pradesh rose to fame after his movie Dushman where he played the role of a cold-blooded psychopathic killer. To celebrate his birthday, let us take a look at some of his lesser-known facts.

Lesser-known facts about Ashutosh Rana

Ashutosh might be a well-known film actor today but he debuted his acting career with a TV serial named Swabhimaan which started in the year 1995.

He has also appeared in many serials including Farz, Sazish, and Waris.

Ashutosh has also hosted TV shows like Baji Kiski and Sarkar Ki Duniya.

In the year 2010, he played the negative role of a person named Thakral in the TV serial named Kali - Ek Agniksha.

After making a name in the TV industry, he made his debut in films the following year. He got recognition for the film Dushman and also received a Filmfare Award for the film.

After this, Ashutosh appeared in a negative role in the film Sangharsh which was released in the year 1999. He was also awarded the Filmfare Award for playing a negative role.

Ashutosh has not only worked in Hindi but also in Bengali, Marathi, Telugu and Tamil films. The actor has acted in around 14 films in Telugu, 2 in Marathi, 2 in Kannada and around 6 in Tamil.

Talking about Ashutosh Rana's personal life, Ashutosh is married to actor Renuka Shahane. Recently, the adorable couple completed 19 years of marriage.

Besides being an actor, Ashutosh is also an author. Some of the books written by the actor are ‘Maun Muskaan Ki Maar’ and ‘Ramrajya’.

According to Daily Bhaskar, far from Bollywood and films, his career plan was to complete his LLB and be a professional lawyer.

As per IMDb reports, in 2000, he signed a film named Checkmate opposite Raveena Tandon. He was assigned to play the role of a silent lover but the film got shelved.

