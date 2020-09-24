'Enola Holmes' Cast's Net Worth Will Leave You Amazed; Details Inside

Enola Holmes is the latest film that Netflix has released starring Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin and Helena Bonham Carter. The film has been receiving rave reviews from critics and fans alike ever since it released. Here are details about the net worth of the cast of the film.

Millie Bobby Brown's Net Worth

Millie Bobby Brown has portrayed the titular character in the film and she has been lauded for her performance in the movie. The actor has previously been featured in films and series like Stranger Things, Godzilla: King Of the Monsters, Modern Family and Godzilla vs. Kong.

According to TMZ, Millie obtained a $6.1 million (Rs 45 crores) contract for the film Enola Holmes. According to reports in Capitalfm, Millie Bobby Brown’s net worth is $10 million, which is over Rs 73 crores.

Henry Cavill's Net Worth

Henry Cavill has portrayed the famous character of Sherlock Holmes in Enola Holmes. The actor has also been featured in films and series like Man of Steel, The Witcher and Mission: Impossible – Fallout. According to celebritynetworth.com, the net worth of Henry Cavill is $40 million. This is over Rs 295 crores.

Helena Bonham Carter’s net worth

Helena Bonham Carter has played a key role in the movie, Enola Holmes. The actor has previously been seen in films like Alice in Wonderland, Sweeney Todd, Fight Club and The Crown. According to Business Insider Australia, her net worth is around $60 million, which is over Rs 443 crores.

Sam Claflin's Net Worth

Sam Claflin has portrayed the character of the elder brother of Enola, Mycroft, in the film. He has previously been seen in movies and series like Me Before You, Love, Rosie and Hunger Games series. According to Tvguidetime.com, the actor’s net worth is $6 million, which is over Rs 44 crores.

Plot of the film

The film is set in the year 1884 in England and introduces the characters of Enola and her mother Eudoria Holmes. The introduction makes it clear that the titular character is a fun-loving delightful young girl who does not embroider or dress up like regular girls in her time. Instead, she practices jujutsu and plays chess and has a knack for solving mysteries and performing chemistry experiments.

As the plot of the film unfolds, Enola’s mother disappears one morning, and the same morning Enola’s two estranged brothers Sherlock and Mycroft enter her life. Enola’s older brothers decide to send her far away to a boarding school to remake her and rebuild her character opposite to what their mother has taught her. But Enola has different plans and she embarks on a quest to look for her mother as she fuels her instincts to solve mysteries with the given clues.

