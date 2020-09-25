Jaan Kumar Sanu's Singing Debut To His Net Worth; Here's All You Need To Know

Born as Jayesh Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu is a popular singer, songwriter, musician and social media influencer from Kolkata, West Bengal India. Jaan Kumar Sanu is the son of Kumar Sanu, a popular Bollywood singer of the 90s. He was known for melody and romantic songs during the 90s. Kumar Sanu’s song Jaan Kumar Sanu has also contributed to the music industry in various different ways.

Jaan Kumar Sanu: Here's all you need to know about him

Jaan Kumar Sanu started singing since his childhood day. At the age of 8, he released his first Bengali album Tomhra Shunbe Toh. Jaan Kumar Sanu’s name was recorded in the Limca Book of Records for being the youngest singer to release his own album.

Apart from singing songs on an individual level, Jaan Kumar Sanu has also joined his father for several live stage shows. Jaan Kumar Sanu also sang the song Akele Hum Akele Tum with his father Kumar Sanu, in the year 1995. He has also launched several Hindi and Bengali songs and also participated in a reality show Rin Mera Star Superstar.

He gained immense popularity for releasing the cover song Dil Mera Churaya Kyun in 2016. The song was so popular amongst the millennials that it crossed 6 Million views on YouTube soon after its release. He then debuted as a singer in a Bengali film Roktomukhi Neela for the song Shorger Chaabi.

Jaan Kumar Sanu also owns a YouTube Channel and often uploads various cover songs. Some of his songs already have a million views on YouTube. Jaan Kumar Sanu dedicated a song to his maternal grandmother and released the song Tu Sandali, in 2020. According to ToppPlanetInfo, Jaan Kumar Sanu’s net worth is estimated ₹0.2 million dollars, as of 2020.

Kumar Sanu is popularly known as the king of Melody. The singer has recorded more than a 1000 songs in Bollywood. Apart from Hindi, Kumar Sanu has also recorded in several other languages including Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi and Oriya. In the year 2009, Kumar Sanu was awarded a Padma Shri for his contribution towards the Indian music industry.

(Disclaimer: The information provided above has been sourced from various different websites including WikiBio. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

