Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Dismisses Rumours Of Conflicts With Kangana Ranaut On 'Panga' Sets

Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has dismissed all the rumours that were revolving around her and Kangana Ranaut. In the year 2019, Kangana Ranaut made her directorial debut with Manikarnika. A soon as Panga was in the making, rumours surfaced that Kangana Ranaut had creative differences with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari while shooting her upcoming film Panga.

Aishwiny Iyer Tiwari also revealed that Kangana Ranaut had warned her about such rumours before the shooting of Panga even began. In a recent interview with a reputed daily, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari said that there was no ego clashed between her and Kangana Ranaut at all. She further said that, before they started shooting Panga, Kangana Ranaut told her that such rumours would surface, and they really did.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari further praised Kangana Ranaut saying that she has a pure heart and is an intelligent actor. Kangana had her inputs and everyone was open to feedback. There was no ego clash, Kangana Ranaut never stood near the monitor except when she was shooting Kabbadi scenes. The director also said that Panga is her vision and the entire team sailed along with her.

The director of Panga also went on to reveal that while developing the idea and story she kept Kangana Ranaut in her mind. Ashwiny was 100 % sure about Kangana Ranaut as she is like a chameleon on and off-screen according to her. She further said that Kangana imbibes the character so deeply that after a point, people forget that it is Kangana in front of the camera.

About the movie Panga

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga is produced under the banner of Fox Star Studious. The plot of the film is inspired by the life of a national level kabaddi player from India. Panga follows the struggle, triumph and the journey of overcoming stereotypes of the national player. The film also portrays how important the love and support of family is needed to for one to be successful. Panga is slated to release theatrically on January 24, 2020.

