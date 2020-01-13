Kangana Ranaut Is Showered With Praise From 'Panga' Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Kangana Ranaut will soon be seen on the silver screens as a kabaddi player in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga. The film is all set to release on the silver screen and the actors are all out on a promotional spree. Recently, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari shared a photo on her social media handle. She is seen posing with Kangana Ranaut as they promote the film on The Kapil Sharma Show.

The duo is all smiles in the recent picture as Kangana Ranaut donned a grey and black saree and styled it with a choker. Ashwiny, on the other hand, opted for a light grey saree and let her down with those lovely curls. They both looked absolutely stunning. Check out the photos here.

While complimenting Kangana, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari described Kangana Ranaut as a child at heart and the most giving person. The director also keeps wondering why Kangana is always misunderstood. She also said that Kangana and she have become friends over the two-year journey of the film and that when Kangana loves someone, she will take care of them all her life.

Talking about Panga, the film which explores various aspects of Jaya (Kangana) as in the film. She will essay the role of a kabaddi player, a railways employee, a wife, a mother and much more.

Besides Kangana, the film also stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on January 24, 2020. Panga will clash at the box office with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer 3D.

In order to promote her upcoming film, Kangana Ranaut recently visited the CST railway station in Mumbai and even distributed tickets from the counter. A few days back, Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill had made an appearance on Salman Khan’s show- Bigg Boss 13 to promote the film. Seems like the makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned before the release of the film.

