Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Movies You Need To Add To Your 'must-watch' List

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is amongst the most prolific Indian filmmakers and writers. After working in advertising for several years, Ashwiny made her debut in the industry by directing the comedy-drama, Nil Battey Sannata (2016). She had previously served as the Executive Creative Director at Leo Burnett before she moved on to pursue a filmmaking career. Here is a list of the few, but quality films that Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has directed.

Also Read | Rangoli Chandel Says, "Kangana Ranaut & Ashwiny Iyer Are Giving Boys Run For Their Money"

Nil Battey Sannata (2016)

Nil Batter Sannata was the debut directorial of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. The movie had Swara Bhaskar, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Riya Shukla in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around the story of a single mother and her dreams for her daughter. The film did well at the box-office, collecting a total of around ₹69 million during its entire theatrical run. At the 62nd Filmfare Awards, Iyer won the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Director for the movie, and Swara Bhaskar won the Screen Awards for Best Actress (Critics).

Also Read | We Wanted To Be Like West, Now We Want To Be Unapologetically Indian: Ashwini Iyer Tiwari

Amma Kanakku (2016)

This Tamil language drama film, written and directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, is a Tamil remake of the director's own Hindi film Nil Battey Sannata (2016). The movie had Amala Paul, Yuvalakshmi, and Revathy in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a woman who works as a house help and who tries to teach the importance of education to her daughter. However, her efforts go in vain as her daughter believes that she cannot afford her higher education.

Also Read | "Kangana Ranaut Was Really Upset, In Tears At Times,” Revealed Panga Director Ashwiny Iyer

Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017)

Bareilly Ki Barfi is another directorial by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. The movie had Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. The film is set in a small-town of Bareilly, and the plot revolves around Bitti, who is a free-spirited young girl who lives life on her own terms and refuses to be pressured into getting married. Her life takes a shift when she meets Chirag Dubey and Pritam Vidrohi.

Bareilly Ki Barfi was released in India on August 18, 2017. It receiving positive reviews from critics and emerged as a commercial success grossing over ₹600 million worldwide against a budget of ₹200 million. The film ran for more than 70 days worldwide. It received six nominations at the 63rd Filmfare Awards, that included Best Film, and won Best Director by Tiwari and Best Supporting Actor by Rajkummar Rao.

UPCOMING: Panga (2020)

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's next directorial is Panga, starring Kangana Ranaut. Panga is inspired by the life of a national level Kabbadi player from India. It follows her triumphs, struggles and efforts to overcome the stereotypes dictated by the society. It shows how important the love and support of your family is for you to be successful. The movie is said to be released on January 24, 2020.

Also Read | Dia Mirza Makes An Important Observation In Kangana Ranaut's 'Panga' Trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.