'Kangana Ranaut Is Intelligent And Disciplined,' Says Director Aswiny Iyer Tiwari

After giving a stellar performance in her last film titled Judgemental Hai Kya, Kangana Ranaut is all set to entertain her fans with her power-packed performance in the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial Panga. Alongside Kangana, the film also stars Richa Chadha, Jassie Gill, and Neena Gupta in the lead roles.

Ashwini Iyer Tiwari has won multiple accolades for both her first film Nil Battey Sannata and the Ayushmann Khurrana-Kriti Sanon-Rajkummar Rao starrer Bareilly Ki Barfi. After giving two award-winning movies, Tiwari is geared up for her upcoming sports drama Panga. The Panga director recently sat down for an interview with an eminent daily wherein she was full of compliments whenever she was asked about her equation with Kangana.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on her equation with Kangana Ranaut

In an interview with a leading daily, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari was asked about the rumours making rounds of herself and Kangana not getting along too well at the outset. Tiwari was quick to deny all the rumours by stating that it is nonsense and she did not let others’ baggage of thoughts or opinions cloud her vision, especially when it came to Kangana.

Talking about Kangana being attentive and receptive to her script, Tiwari also stated that from day Kanagana nodded to her script till now, it has only been a pleasure working with someone like her as she brings a lot to the table, and at times, far more than what one would expect.

During the same interview, Ashwiny was also asked about entering into a legal arrangement that assures no interference in her work from Kangana's end. The Bareilly Ki Barfi director straight away denied all the rumours yet again by stating that it is bizarre and false and that she was very upset when stories like these were doing the rounds. Ashwiny was all-compliments as she further stated that Kangana is an intelligent and disciplined girl and such people are partners, not competitors so there is no room or need for ego because she partners with her cast and crew for the film although the vision is hers.

