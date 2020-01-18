Kangana Ranaut Was Ready To Quit 'Panga' Due To 'Manikarnika's Creative Pressure

Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga's trailer was revealed recently on social media and was received with an uproar of praise. Kangana will be seen essaying the character of Jaya Nigam who is a former National-level kabaddi player. The film will revolve around the return of Kangana's character into Kabaddi after dedicating her life to her family. Though the film evidently boasts a good script and concept, Kangana Ranaut has now revealed that she was ready to let go of the film at one point.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut reveals how her mother reacted to controversies involving her

Kanga Ranaut was ready to leave Panga

Kangana Ranaut was speaking to a news daily recently where she revealed that she has given her least for Panga. The actor was busy directing Manikarnika during the per-production of Panga and she had already left another film titled Imli. So, according to Kangana herself, she was in a headspace where she thought that it would be okay to quit Panga.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut to Sonam Kapoor, everybody loves an Anamika Khanna ensemble, take a look

Kanga expressed furthermore that she wasn't sure when Manikarnika would release or complete production as it was an important film for her. Being in the director's chair, Kangana Felt immense pressure to deliver a good film with Manikarnika as it was also a high-budget project. She revealed furthermore that after competing Manikarnika, she went on the sets of Panga, but felt very disconnected as she wasn't the part of the pre-production stage.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Kapil Sharma for stalking Richa Chadha

Kangana would often ask Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari about the backdrop of a scene and its context as she does not like to perform unprepared. Kangana usually reads her scripts multiple times but being both the director and actor on Manikarnika did not allow her to spend time with the script of Panga. The actor concluded stating that director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari helped her a lot through the entire creative process of filming Panga.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut in splits when asked for chilli powder on The Kapil Sharma Show; here's why

Also read: Arvind Swami's first look as MGR from Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi' unveiled, see pic

Image Courtesy - Team Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.