Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Lauds Kangana Ranaut For Her 'Panga' Kabbadi Prep

Ashwiny Tiwari Iyer is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming directorial Panga which features Queen actor Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. The director has often taken to her social media account and also pronounced during the promotional events of the film that she is proud to have an actor like Kangana in her film. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, in an interaction with a leading national daily, spoke about the rigorous training in kabaddi that Kangana Ranaut had to undergo for her role as a national-level kabaddi player in Panga.

The Bareilly Ki Barfi director revealed that actors Kangana Ranaut and Richa Chadha, who will portray the role of Jaya and Meenu, in the film went the extra mile to play well in the sequences where actual kabaddi players were pitted against them. Kangana Ranaut had been too hard on herself as she wouldn't stop practising until she got the techniques right whereas Richa Chadha had reportedly begun filming for her part despite an injured knee and had performed very well. She also revealed that there had been days when professional kabaddi players would practice with the actors and the actors would ensure that their energy levels are high throughout the game by putting in a lot of effort in the sessions.

Women raring to go

Ashwiny also credited her team of writers and assistant directors for planning the schedule efficiently so that the actors and players don't exhaust themselves. She also recalled the experience of having fun with all the women players on the sets as they would share their individual stories with each other. The story of Panga is about a woman's struggle to follow her dreams and challenge the stereotypes of society with the support of her loved ones.

