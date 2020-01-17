Kangana Ranaut Reveals How Her Mother Reacted To Controversies Involving Her

Kangana Ranaut is one of Bollywood's most acclaimed and talented actors. However, she also happens to be one of the most controversial figures in the entire film industry. Kangana has been the centre of several controversies in the past and she has never shied away from stating her opinions out in public. In a recent interview, the Queen actor spoke about how she dealt with so many controversies and she also revealed that her mother had once questioned her about her many enemies.

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Kangana Ranaut spoke about how she dealt with controversies. Even Kangana's mother constantly asked her why she kept getting into trouble. Kangana said that only when you are successful, people have an agenda against you, otherwise nobody bothers about you.

Kangana Ranaut even told her mother about this. When her mother asked her why she was constantly in conflicts throughout her career, Kangana told her that if she packed her bags and went to Manali right now, everybody will be her best friend. They would love her for giving up. However, Kangana stated that if she held her ground and if she was successful and kept up with her career growth, then she was obviously going to have enemies.

Later, Kangana Ranaut revealed that she had five lawsuits filed against her after her interview with Rajat Sharma. Which was why she depended on her sister for posting things on social media. Kangana further stated that every battle in her life had been worth it. She fought for her dignity when a former co-actor put a case on her, trying to label her as mentally unstable. For her, fighting for dignity and respect was worth it and it did not harm her in terms of her career.

Kangana Ranaut also discussed her confrontation with Karan Johar. She revealed that she could have escaped that conversation and it would have saved her so much drama that took place for 2-3 years in her. But once again she believed in standing her ground and did not mind the rest of the film industry isolating her.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in the upcoming sports drama, Panga. Panga is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and is produced by Fox Star Studios. The movie is set to release on January 24, 2020, and also features Jassi Gill, Richa Chadda and Neena Gupta in prominent roles.

