Bigg Boss Runner-up Asim Riaz To Star In Student Of The Year 3? Here's All We Know

After entertaining the audience and fans for more than four months, the popular television reality show, Bigg Boss 13, came to its end on February 15, 2020. The finalists Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla bagged immense love from the audience and fans. As the show has ended, fans are eagerly waiting to see the comeback of their favourite contestants on the screen. And seems like Asim Riaz is not in the mood to see his fans waiting.

Riaz to be seen in Student of The Year 3?

Reportedly, Riaz who has previously tried his hand at acting will next be seen alongside Alaya Furniturewallah in Student of The Year 3. For those unaware, the contestant has starred in a small role in Varun Dhawan's Main Tera Hero and although it was a hit and miss cameo, he was tagged as a promising start. Actor-critic Kamaal Rashid Khan also tweeted regarding the matter and claimed that as per his sources the Bigg Boss contestant will be seen in the franchise. Read below-

Meanwhile, Riaz will collaborate with rapper Bohemia and has confirmed the speculation in the caption of his recent post. In it, Asim Riaz can be seen video-calling with Pakistani American rapper and record producer Bohemia. For the unversed, he has earned respect and popularity in the Punjabi music industry and Riaz's rap during one of the activities in the Bigg Boss 13 house bagged praises from the netizens and audiences.

