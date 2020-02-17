Bigg Boss 13 Fame Asim Riaz To Collaborate With Rapper Bohemia, Calls It 'Dream Come True'

After entertaining the audience and fans for more than four months, the popular television reality show, Bigg Boss 13, came to its end on February 15, 2020. The finalists Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla bagged immense love from the audience and fans. The show has helped many former contestants earn fame after the show. As the show has ended, fans will eagerly be waiting to see the comeback of their favourite contestants on the screen. Seems like Asim Riaz is not in the mood to see his fans waiting. A leading entertainment portal has spilled beans around his upcoming project with rapper Bohemia.

The Bigg Boss 13 runner up is set to collaborate with star rapper Bohemia, and he confirmed the speculation in the caption of his recent post. In one of his recent posts, Asim Riaz is seen having a video-call with Pakistani American rapper and record producer Bohemia. He also expressed his gratitude and wrote, 'Lovely interacting with the legend @iambohemia sir. Thankyou for all the love and support you have been giving me all this while. It was a dream come true. You have inspired me growing up and now to realize that you are interested in collabrating with me. Peace , love and respect! 🙏🙏🙏🙏. @nomaanellahi @umarriazz91 @mahvish272 @kalidenalimusic . #Bohemia#AsimRiaz', in the caption. Whereas, many of his fans and followers flooded the comments section with best wishes.

Check out Asim Riaz's short-video post below:

For the unversed, Bohemia is Pakistani-American rapper. He has earned respect and popularity in the Punjabi music industry. On the other side, Asim Riaz's rap during one of the activities in the Bigg Boss 13 house bagged praises from the netizens. The very next day after the episode was telecasted, a hashtag, #GullyBoyAsim started trending on Twitter.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Asim Riaz and Bohemia Instagram)

