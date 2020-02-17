Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Opens Up On Reason Why He Decided To Walk Out With Rs 10 Lakh

Spending 140 days in a house, being cut out from the world outside is not a joke, but five contestants of Bigg Boss successfully did so in the recently-concluded thirteenth season. While six made it to the finals and two were runners-up, only two of them took home a reward for their almost 5-month effort in the Bigg Boss house. Apart from Sidharth Shukla winning the coveted trophy and cash prize, Paras Chhabra also left the show with Rs 10 lakh.

Paras thinks he ‘won’

In a recent interview with a news portal, the finalist shared why he decided to walk away with the moneybag of Rs 10 lakh and not keeping himself in contention for the last round. Paras revealed that he was aware of his ‘value’, and that was what prompted him to take the decision.

The Splitsvilla fame star shared that he had a ‘gut feeling’ about what will happen with some ‘strong’ contestants he was competing with, who have also done shows for the channel airing Bigg Boss. At the same time, he said that he was aware of his own journey, and thus knew his value.

Paras elaborated that his mother wasn’t keen that he takes up the Bigg Boss offer earlier since she wasn’t sure how he’d react in it. He, however, expressed his pride that he went by his own will, and it was a ‘win’ for him since he returned with the money. The actor shared how the others got ‘nothing’, but he at least had ‘something.’

The Top 6 contestants, also including Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gil, Asim Riaz and Arti Singh, were offered Rs 10 lakh, but Paras was quick to accept it by pressing the buzzer in the allotted 30 seconds.

Meanwhile, Paras’ fights, and his link-ups with Mahira Sharma and Himanshi Khurana made headlines throughout the show. He has also broken up with his girlfriend Akansha Puri post the show. He is now gearing up for his ‘Swayamvar’, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

