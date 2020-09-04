Asim Riaz Crosses 4 Million Follower-mark On Instagram, Fans Congratulate

Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz, who recently uploaded a music video starring him and Himanshi Khurana, has now taken to Instagram to express gratitude as he crossed the 4 million mark on Instagram. Take a look at Asim Riaz's Instagram post here:

Asim Riaz marks 4 million followers on Instagram

Model-turned-actor Asim Riaz posted a black-and-white picture of his bare body flaunting his tattoos. The actor had got these done for a shoot. His body looks chiselled and has got many fans going gaga over this picture. He simply captioned the picture with 2 hashtags for 4 million followers. Take a look at the post:

Fan reactions to Asim's post

The post has more than 3.5k comments. Fans and fan pages have congratulated Asim Riaz on crossing 4 million. Many have complimented him for the picture and sent loads of emojis. Take a look at the love his fans have showered on him:

Image Source: Asim Riaz's IG

Asim Riaz's new music video

Asim Riaz recently dropped a new music video on YouTube. The name of the song is Afsos Karoge. Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have starred in 3 music videos together and this is the fourth one. It is an emotional song and it portrays Asim and Himanshu to be former lovers who cross paths at a college reunion.

In the video, we see flashbacks from the time they were together. Himanshi's character assumes that Asim has already moved on. However, in the end, it is revealed that Asim's character had been waiting for her. The music video does not have a happy ending as Himanshi's character leaves the college reunion and does not turn back. The video has already received 3.1 million views within a day's time. Fans have appreciated their performance in the music video. Take a look at the video:

About Asim Riaz

Asim Riaz gained popularity after he became a participant in Bigg Boss 13 and became a runner up. He has featured in four music videos that are up on YouTube. The actor was seen romancing Himanshi Khurana in Bigg Boss 13. On the work front, he has done a few modelling projects with some big brands after Bigg Boss 13.

