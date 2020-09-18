Kirti Kulhari A Happy Child As She Takes A Ride With Little Baby Zoe; Watch Video

On Thursday night, Kirti Kulhari took to her Instagram and posted a fun video with her little baby Zoe. In the clip, Kirti was seen enjoying a ride on the car with Zoe. As she sat on the toy car, Zoe pushed her from behind. Sharing the fun video, Kirti wrote, "Yes, she (Zoe) takes me for a ride... And so do a few others. But it's ok... Let them... I will enjoy the ride either ways." As soon as Kirti Kulhari's Instagram post was up, fans gushed to comment on it. While some called the duo 'cute', many simply dropped hearts and awestruck emoticons on the video.

Kirti's ride with Zoe

Also Read | Kirti Kulhari Teases New Project With Pankaj Tripathi, Says ‘cannot Reveal Details’

Also Read | Kirti Kulhari Gets Back To Shooting, Extends Gratitude And Says 'Let's Do This'

Recently, Kirti amazed fans as she posted a picture with actor Pankaj Tripathi. By the looks of it, the duo clicked the photo in their vanity. Kirti hinted at their new venture but refrained from divulging any details about it.

She penned an amusing caption that read, "And packed up another something. And yes for all those who wanted me and Pankaj Tripathi to work together, you wish has come true" Kirti further expressed that it was her wish to work with Pankaj, which has come true. More so, she added that it was a pleasure working with him and her team. Kirti remarked that she couldn't do anything without the efforts of her team members. Lastly, the actor wrote, "PS- sorry can't reveal the details of the project but coming to you soon."

Kirti's caption left fans wondering if the duo had collaborated for a web show or a movie. A user assumed that they were working for Criminal Justice 2. Whereas an amused fan wrote, "This one is worth keeping...two favourites in one frame...wow."

Also Read | Kirti Kulhari Feels Blessed To Travel, Shares Pics 'all The Way From Kharota'

Kirti Kulhari was last seen in Four More Shots Please!, a series that streams on Amazon Prime Video. On May 8, Kirti Kulhari took to her Instagram and unveiled the new poster of Four More Shots Please! 3. The caption on the post read, "Walking into season 3." Meanwhile, Kirti reportedly has been dubbing for the remake of A Girl On The Train. Earlier in August, Kirti kick-started the shooting of her upcoming projects. She gave a glimpse of her vanity and wrote, "Let's do this".

Also Read | 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Spoiler Sep 17: Anurag Fumes Over Komolika, Sneha's Truth Revealed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.