Unseen Pic Of The Day: Lata Mangeshkar's Nostalgic Family Photo From 1979

Known as the Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar is one of the most revered singers in Indian cinema. The veteran singer has been a part of the industry for several decades now and has had a remarkable journey. Recently, one of her pictures with her family surfaced on Instagram. Check out the picture and read on:

Lata Mangeshkar’s family photo

Pic Credit: Filmhistorypics on Instagram

The picture is from the year 1979 and it features the whole Mangeshkar family, mother Shudhamati in the centre, the 5 siblings Asha Bhosle, Meena Khadikar, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Lata Mangeshkar and Usha Mangeshkar and their kids. All the 5 siblings followed the footsteps of their father, noted Bollywood musician Pt. Deenanath Mangeshkar. The fans expressed their love for the singer on this post. Check out some of the fans' reactions:

Fans' comments on Mangeshkar Family Photo

More about Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar, who is also known as Queen of Melody, Voice of the Natio,n or Nightingale of India started her career in the year 1943 and is still a part of the industry, 78 years later. Lata Mangeshkar has given her voice to over 1000 songs and has sung in over 36 languages, mostly in Marathi, Hindi, Bengali and Assamese. Mangeshkar continues to be one of the most celebrated and respected playback singers of the country.

The singer has won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Bharat Ratna, which is the highest civilian honour of India. Lata Mangeshkar has also secured to her name the Officer of the Legion of Honour in the year 2007, which is the highest civilian honour in the country of France. She had also received Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan awards in 1969 and 1999 respectively. Lata Mangeshkar, for her commendable contributions to music, has also secured 5 Maharashtra State Awards, 3 National Film awards and & Filmfare awards out of which one was the Lifetime Achievement Award in 1993. She has also been acclaimed for her work in the Bengali film industry and has secured to her name 15 of Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards.

