AskKartik: Actor Reveals Film Closest To His Heart And It's Neither 'Punchnama' Nor SKTKS

Kartik Aaryan’s claim to fame has been Pyaar Ka Punchnama, where his monologue was an instant hit. The actor delivered many hits after his debut, including the second installment of the franchise, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh. However, the film that is the ‘closest to his heart’ is neither of the aforementioned, but a film that was not a success at the box office, Akaash Vani.

Kartik Aaryan recently interacted with his fans on Twitter by opening up questions and comments with the hashtag #AskKartik. There were some interesting questions and even more interesting answers from Kartik and many that put him on the spot.

A fan asked him about the film that was close to his heart while guessing that it could be Akaash Vani. The 29-year-old agreed that Akaash Vani was indeed the film closest to his heart. Kartik added that he strongly felt that the movie will ‘age well.’

Here’s the tweet

Definitely #AkaashVani is closest to my heart and i strongly feel it will age well ❤️#AskKartik https://t.co/7Dg8chdidK — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) July 11, 2020

Akaash Vani was directed by Luv Ranjan, who had given Kartik his big break in Pyaar Ka Punchnama. While his debut was a light-hearted and youth-centric comedy, in Akaash Vaani, he played a more intense character, with the movie also dealing with domestic violence. He was once again paired opposite Nushrat Bharucha, with whom he created a much-loved pairing with the Punchnama franchise.

This one's for all those #NushTik shippers out there, who know how important #AkaashVani was, is & will always be.💖😚 pic.twitter.com/jqiRu0RAQO — Kartik Aaryan FC™ (@KartikAaryan_FC) December 7, 2015

Even Punchnama featured in the answers for his fans as he named his most favourite character of himself as Rajjo from his debut.

Meanwhile, Kartik is working on multiple films at the moment. He had been shooting for Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, before the COVID-19 pandemic forced a lockdown. The shooting has now begun with numerous guidelines in place like wearing masks, lighter crew, sanitisation of equipment and sets, and more.

