Kartik Aaryan Shares A Photo With Camera Lens-like Coffee Mug; Tells Fans 'it's A Date'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan took to social media and shared a photo on his official Instagram account on Saturday. He posted a picture of himself holding a cup that looked like the lens of a DSLR camera and wrote a hilarious caption with the same. Check out Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram photo.

Kartik Aaryan uses a camera lens as a coffee cup

Kartik Aaryan took to the photo-sharing platform and shared a snap of himself sitting comfortably. The actor treated his fans by flaunting his different side in a formal ensemble. He has paired a plain white shirt with a grey blazer. The actor has also sported heavy moustache and beard and has styled his hair for a complete look.

Kartik Aaryan is looking into the camera while holding onto the coffee mug as a prop. It is in the shape of a camera lens. Alongside his Instagram post, the actor penned a hilarious caption referring to the use of the same, amid COVID-19 lockdown, when the shooting is not happening. Kartik Aaryan wrote, “Shoot toh ho nahi raha, Lens kuchh toh kaam aaye â˜•ï¸”. He also dropped an emoticon featuring a cup of beverage like tea or coffee. Check out his social media post:

Within half an hour of posting, Kartik Aaryan’s photo on Instagram garnered more than 4.4 lakh likes and around 5500 comments. The actor’s fans and followers showered his post with love. They dropped heart, fire, sparkle, and other emoticons in the comment section. One of his followers on the platform also wrote, “Aaj garmi kuch zyada hi hai, upar se aap ♥”. Here are some of them that you must check out:

Also read: Ajay Devgn Lends Voice To 'Lalbazaar', Actor Ronjini Chakraborty Calls It 'icing On Cake'

Also read: Kajol And Ajay Devgn's 'Jee Le' From 'U Me Aur Hum': Making Of The Song

Kartik Aaryan posted the same picture on his official Twitter account. However, he has written a different caption. Check out the actor's post:

Kartik Aaryan invited his fans and followers on the micro-blogging platform to join for an 'Ask Kartik' session at 8 pm. The actor also called it a date in his caption. It garnered over 2500 likes and 260 retweets within 45 minutes of posting.

Also read: Making Of Kareena Kapoor Khan's Multi-starrer Hit Film 'Ajnabee': WATCH

Also read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Vs Anushka Sharma: Who Rocked The Classic Red Saree Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.