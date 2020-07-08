Kartik Aaryan's Apartment In Mumbai Is Full Of Style And Class; See Pics Inside

Kartik Aaryan has come a long way since his first film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The actor is counted amongst one of the most popular actors of Bollywood. The actor has been spending lockdown with his family in his home. Here is a sneak peek into Kartik Aaryan’s apartment in Mumbai.

Glimpses of Kartik Aaryan's home

According to leading media portals, Kartik Aaryan has a sea-facing house in Mumbai. Reportedly, the actor bought the same house in Versova, Mumbai where he used to live as a paying guest. In this house, he lives with his parents and sister. Check out the posts below to see glimpses of his house.

Kartik Aaryan’s house is designed with wooden furnishings and white lights. The house has blue walls and several stylish decors. From flooring to curtains, the house of Kartik Aaryan shows the style of the actor.

In the post below from Kartik Aaryan's Instagram, the actor's room can be seen. The room has beautiful blue interiors and contrast décor. Check out the post below.

In this post, Kartik can be seen in his kitchen. With a neutral colour palette, the kitchen has stylish interiors. Check out the video below.

Kartik Aaryan has been quarantining with his family in Mumbai. The Luka Chuppi actor has been spreading awareness about coronavirus through his engaging social media posts. He also started a web talk show called Koki Poochega during the lockdown, in which he took interviews with the corona warriors.

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming projects

On the professional front, Kartik Aryan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal. The film also cast included Sara Ali Khan, Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda in the lead. The film opened with a mixed response and was later stated as a box office debacle.

Kartik Aaryan has several upcoming projects lined up his way, including a few sequels. He will next be seen alongside Kiara Advani and Tabu in the second instalment of Akshay Kumar's superhit horror-comedy Bhool Bhoolaiyaa. Reportedly, Kartik Aaryan will also star in the second installment of the John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dostana. Meanwhile, it is reported that he will be seen in the sequel of his hit film Luka Chuppi.



Image credits: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

