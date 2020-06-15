Astrophysicist Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput’s 'dream & Habits'; Gives Insight On His House

The untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has left people shattered. While fans, celebrities and people from all walks of life are paying tributes to Sushant Singh Rajput, recently, renowned Black Hole Astrophysicist, Dr Karan Jani took to his official Twitter account and penned his thoughts about Sushant's dream and revealed many minute details about the late actor. Here's what he wrote.

Karan Jani expressed how he had the rare privilege to witness Sushant Singh Rajput's other side. Karan called Sushant a 'Profoundly curious human being' who had an impressive reading habit. Writing more about how Rajput's house looked like, the Astrophysicist revealed that the Chhichhore actor's house was filled with 'thick non-fiction books', and also wrote, "It was a sight that would shatter all your Bollywood celebrity stereotypes."

He added, "A quite advanced telescope could be found in his balcony. He took the telescope at Chambal (during the shoot of Sonchiriya) so that he could better observe nebulae." Talking further about Sushant Singh Rajput's social media activities, Karan revealed, "Sushant shared this side with his social media followers. While Instagram of other celebs would have PR photo shoots, his would be cluttered with astronomy and science posts. He took it as a mission to educate his fans about all the big discoveries. Our 2017 discovery of neutron star collision was the closest to him."

Karan talked about the Drive actor's dream and revealed that it was his dream to one day visit the LIGO Observatories in the US. Dr Karan Jani talked about his social media bio which reads, "Photon in a double-slit". He revealed, "He was indeed like that. Living with a duality."

Check out the post here:

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Statements of family members & Rhea Chakraborty to be taken

Bollywood and television actor Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, passed away at his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14, 2020. However, the police have not recovered any suicide note so far. Moreover, as per the latest updates, Sushant Singh Rajput's father and other family members have left from their residence in Patna for the airport to arrive in Mumbai today, June 15. BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh Babloo who is also a relative of Sushant is accompanying the family.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput did not face major financial losses in recent times: Police sources

The statement passed by Sushant Singh Rajput's team:

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief- Team SSR"

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput death: Nupur Sanon shares throwback pic, dedicates 'Yaadein' track

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's death is not linked to ex-manager Disha Salian's death, say cops

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.