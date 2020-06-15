Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Is Not Linked To Ex-manager Disha Salian's Death, Say Cops

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has shaken the Hindi film industry. Now, there have been reports that state that his suicide is not linked to his ex-manager Disha Salian's suicide. Read on to know more details about the story:

Sushant Singh Rajput's death not linked with ex-manager's death

According to reports, it is being said that Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide and his ex-manager Disha Salian's suicide are not linked. Soon after Rajput's body was taken to the hospital for autopsy, police started investigating if the actor's suicide is linked to that of his ex-manager Salian. The reports state that police have denied any link and are now investigating his bank statements. Salian passed a few days ago after falling from the 14th floor of a building, in Malad.

ALSO READ | Brad Pitt Likes Being Funny At Award Functions & His Acceptance Speeches Are A Proof

At first, there were rumours that there is a connection between the death of Rajput and Salian but it has been denied by the police. Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020, and his body was first found by his maid, who then informed the police. Several Bollywood celebrities are taking to their social media handle and are paying tributes to Rajput and Salian There are no suicide notes left by either of them.

ALSO READ | JK Simmons Reveals He Wants To Play Father To Every 'Chris' In Hollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput was set for several releases next year. He was going to be seen next in the film Dil Bechara, along with Sanjana Sanghi. The film is directed by Mukesh Chhabra and is inspired by a John Green novel. It revolves around two cancer patients who are in love. The film is expected to release in 2020. Sushant Singh Rajput was also going to star in Takadam, along with Parineeti Chopra; Rifleman, and Chanda Mama Door Ke.

ALSO READ | Rashmi Desai, Dipika Chikhlia & Others Express Shock Over Kerala Elephant Incident

Team SSR's official statement

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief," said the statement.

ALSO READ | Mohena Kumari Tests Positive For COVID-19, Ex-BFF Rishi Dev Shows Concern

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.