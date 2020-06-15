Sushant Singh Rajput Did Not Face Major Financial Losses In Recent Times: Police Sources

After Sushant Singh Rajput's apparent suicide on Sunday, Mumbai Police has recorded statements of five individuals including his cook, house help, his sister and his friend Siddharth Pathani who was a co-resident at his duplex. The autopsy has been handed over to the police. As per police sources, the 34-year-old actor's bank account details accessed by police do not reflect any major loss in recent times, debunking reports from certain quarters.

"Cause of death is asphyxia due to hanging'

Postmortem of the actor has been conducted at Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital and the details of the report are awaited. "Provisional postmortem report has been submitted by doctors at Bandra Police Station. Team of 3 doctors have conducted the autopsy of Sushanth Singh Rajput. The provisional cause of death is asphyxia due to hanging," ANI quoted Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) as saying.

Sources added that the statement of his Juhu based doctor is yet to be recorded - this is after the police said they would speak to the doctor on the nature and need of the medications that he was taking. The Police still rules out any foul play angle, as the autopsy report also suggests the cause of death is "suffocation" and the conclusion is suicide. Police dismissed rumours spread by some section of the media reporting that the actor had called a Bollywood actress before suicide - his final call was to a fellow male actor at around midnight on Saturday night, and it went unanswered.

The Police has also denied any link between the suicide of his former assistant last week and said that this is not true. Sushant’s sister in her brief statement to the police said that money cannot be the reason for his suicide. After Sushant's funeral, statements of his other family members and friends will be recorded.

We don’t think he committed suicide, police must investigate the matter. There seems to be a conspiracy behind his death. He has been murdered: Maternal uncle of #SushantSinghRajput, outside Sushant's residence in Patna, Bihar. (14.06.2020) pic.twitter.com/aUO80KNZdf — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2020

Earlier in the day, Sushant Singh Rajput's father and other family members left from their residence in Patna for the airport. BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh Babloo who is also a relative of Sushant is accompanying the family. The actor's last rites are likely to be performed at 4 pm in Vile Parle crematorium.

Bihar: #SushantSinghRajput's father (in blue t-shirt) & other family members leave from their residence in Patna for airport. They'll be leaving for Mumbai today. BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh Babloo (in white shirt in pic 3) who is also a relative of Sushant, is accompanying family pic.twitter.com/uITfJaLbIt — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor in 2009. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life. The actor then gave several hit performances with Chhichhore in 2019 - his biggest career hit. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

