Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Nupur Sanon Shares Throwback Pic, Dedicates 'Yaadein' Track

Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate death has left the film fraternity and the rest of the nation with a heavy heart. Joining the Bollywood celebrities in expressing their shock and heartfelt grief is the late actor's rumoured ex-girlfriend Kriti Sanon's younger sister Nupur Sanon. She shared an adorable throwback picture with Sushant, seemingly taken on an outdoor location, and lamented his death by sharing a broken heart emoji in the caption.

She also wrote heartbreaking lines for Sushant Singh, from a popular song of the film Yaadein, through the caption, "नग़मे हैं ,शिकवे हैं ,किस्से हैं ,बातें हैं ...💔" (Melodies, complaints, stories, memories)

Sushant Singh Rajput starred in the 2017 film Raabta along with Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, and others. The film's producer Homi Adajania also posted a throwback video of the late actor on hearing the shocking news of his untimely death on Sunday. He wrote a caption that read, "What happens to us? We’ll never know. They’ll never tell us. Remember the good times I guess. RIP #sushantsinghrajput Hope you find your peace 🙏"

Sushant Singh Rajput’s mortal remains were taken to Cooper Hospital after the police found him hanging from the ceiling fan at his Bandra home on Sunday. As per the latest updates, Sushant Singh Rajput's post-mortem report has been handed over to Mumbai Police and the report also suggests that the cause of death is suicide. His family is scheduled to arrive in Mumbai soon and has departed from their home in Patna. His last rites are expected to take place at 4 pm in Vile Parle crematorium.

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor in 2009. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life. The actor then gave several hit performances with Chhichhore in 2019 - his biggest career hit. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

