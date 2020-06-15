Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Statements Of Family Members & Rhea Chakraborty To Be Taken

Following the tragic death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, sources within the police have reported that statements of five persons have been recorded, 4 of whom he lived with at his duplex in Bandra, as well as his sister. Sources have added that actor Rhea Chakraborty with whom he was known to have been close will also have her statement recorded, as will the fellow male actor to whom Rajput made his last and unanswered phone call, at midnight on Saturday night, as well as members of his family.

The entire nation was gripped with shock after the 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his Bandra residence on Sunday, having left behind no suicide note or information explaining the cause of his death. As per the initial investigation, police official sources say that the bank account details accessed by them do not reflect any major loss in recent times. The Police investigation is also taking note of his personal connections.

As per sources, Sushant had a conversation with his father recently where a possible November wedding was discussed - however, as per his friends, he also had relationship trouble with the girl to whom he was to prospectively to be married.

As per the latest updates, Sushant Singh Rajput's post-mortem report has been handed over to Mumbai Police and the report also suggests that the cause of death is suicide. His last rites are to take place at Vile Parle at 4 pm, and members of his family have arrived from his hometown Patna.

