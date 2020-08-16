Athiya Shetty & Fam-inspired Family Portraits You Can Recreate With Your Loved Ones

Bollywood diva Athiya Shetty is one of the finest new-age actors in Hindi cinema. After making a ground-breaking debut with Salman Khan's Hero, Athiya has featured in some smashing hit music videos and popular films like Motichoor Chaknachoor and Mubarakan. Daughter of celebrated actor Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty is a complete family person and her Insta wall is a testimony to that. Talking about Athiya Shetty's Instagram photos, let's take a look at some stunning family portraits of the Shetty family which shouldn't be missed.

Athiya Shetty's Stunning Family Portraits

1. An Ideal Family Photo

This family portraits of the Shetty's is an ideal example of how a family photo should be. Both the kids Athiya and Ahaan are happily posing for the camera. Whereas parents Mana and Suniel look elated in the company of their kids in this candid moment captured on camera.

2. Blast From Past

On the occasion of her dear sibling Ahaan Shetty's 21st birthday, Athiya on her Instagram shared this adorable black and white monochrome throwback picture. On can see the entire Shetty family celebrating Ahaan's birthday in this Athiya Shetty's Instagram photo. Not to miss the cake smeared all over Ahaan's face.

3. Baby Athiya Posing With Her Parents

Athiya Shetty looks cute as a button as a toddler in this picture posing in a funny yet endearing way. But, what draws one's attention the most in this Athiya Shetty's Instagram photo is the fact that Suniel Shetty and his wife are twinning. Both are wearing similar prints shirts and denim.

4. Cheering Team Blue Together

Cricket is a huge part of almost every Indian family wherein the entire family sits together and enjoys the match. During one of India vs Bangladesh match, Suniel Shetty and his kids can be seen all charged up as they support the men in blue in this pic. Not, to miss their surreal poses in this Instagram picture shared by the Dhadkan actor.

5. Athiya And Ahaan With Daddy Dearest

A delightful visual of Athiya Shetty and her younger brother Ahaan posing with their father Suniel Shetty in this picture. Athiya even though seems to be smiling with Suniel is holding her, baby Ahaan, on the other hand, can be seen sitting on Suniel's shoulder with a sweet yet confused face.

On the professional front, Athiya Shetty was last opposite versatile actor Nawazzudin Siddique in the film Motichoor Chaknachoor. It was a romantic-comedy directed by Debamitra Biswal. The movie got mixed reviews from both critics and audience. However, Athiya's performance was appreciated by the viewers.

