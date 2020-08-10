Not Deepika Padukone But A Sound Artist Gave Voice To Her Character For 'Kochadaiiyaan'

Deepika Padukone is one of the most sought after actor in Bollywood. The actor is gearing now for a Telugu debut opposite South actor Prabhas. However, this is not her first time to foray in the South Film industry. The Chhapaak actor has also done a Tamil movie titled Kochadaiiyaan. It stars South superstar Rajnikanth in the lead, opposite her. However, not many know that in the Tamil movie, a popular sound artist dubbed for her character.

Deepika Padukone's Voice Was Dubbed In the Tamil Version Of Kochadaiiyaan

Kochadaiiyaan is Deepika Padukone's first Tamil film. The Bollywood stunner essayed the role of fierce princess Vadhana Dev in the movie. It is an Animation- Action flick which is directed by Rajnikanth's daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth. Initially reports suggested that Deepika Padukone will herself dub for the Tamil version for the film. But, when the film released, a famous dubbing artist Savitha Reddy dubbed for Deepika's character Vadhana in the animation flick unlike expected.

The reason why the decision of roping in a dubbing artist was taken by the makers is because DP's character in the Soundarya Rajinikanth directorial demanded fluent Tamil diction and traditional pronunciation of dialogue. Interestingly, Savita had also dubbed for Padukone in Om Shanti Om, her debut Hindi movie as well.

A lot of anticipation and buzz was around this project prior to the cinematic release of the movie. A lot of Deepika's fans were waiting for her to deliver Tamil dialogues once again post Chennai Express.

In an interview with a media publication, the director of Kochadaiiyaan, Soundarya Rajnikanth, talked about why Savita was the ideal choice as a voice artist. She said as Deepika Padukone's character is that of a very powerful, fierce, and strong woman in the film, Savita 's voice was perfect for such a character.

The story of Deepika Padukone starrer Kochadaiiyaan is about a warrior named Rana who aim to seek revenge for his father murder from the killer. Rajnikanth played that role. The Tamil movie is an interesting revenge-drama wrapped beautifully in the form of an animated film which released in several languages. Actors like Aadhi Pinisetty, Jackie Shroff, and Shobana also played pivotal roles in the film.

