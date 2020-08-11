Mithila Palkar Stuns In Her Indoor Photoshoot In THESE Stylish Ensembles; See Pics

After making an impressive debut with Marathi short film Majha Honeymoon, actress Mithila Palkar marked her arrival in the entertainment world. With stellar acts in Netflix's popular Little Things and films like Chopsticks and Karwaan, Mithila proved her acting mettle and won numerous admirers for herself. Recently, the stunning diva featured in the latest edition of the celebrated fashion magazine Cosmopolitan's cover page and she shared a few stills from the indoor photoshoot on her social media. Have a look:

Mithila Palkar Aces Her Fashion Game In Her Indoor Photoshoot

Mithila Palkar is a huge name in the digital space the, Bollywood beauty been a part of several successful web-shows, short films, and movies. Recently, Mithila shared some gorgeous photos of herself on her Instagram page from her indoor photoshoot for a fashion magazine. In these Mithila Palkar's Instagram pictures the Karwaan actor can be seen posing in different corners of her house. Every still is different from each other and has a unique trait to it.

The Cover Page

Mithila Palkar looks ethereal in this picture shared by her from the magazine photoshoot. Dressed in casuals, posing with an old phone comfortably lying on the ground on grey pillows and flashing her wide smile.

Enjoying The Rains

In Mithila Palkar's next Instagram photo the Little Things Star looks ravishing sitting in her balcony on an artistic indoor swing. She is dressed in off-shoulder rust coloured dress. The rains in the background add more grace to the pic.

Posing With The Telephone

It seems like the old landline phone was one of the major props for the photoshoot, as in this picture too, the Girl In The City actor can be seen posing in an endearing way with one. She is donning black denim and a floral multicoloured strappy top.

The Voracious Reader

An uber-cool picture of the Muramba actor enjoying 'me time' in her favourite corner of the house, accompanied by some riveting books. But, what draws one's attention the most in this still from Mithila's photoshoot is her boho-inspired stylish avatar.

Adorable Pose On The Stairs

This is another super-cute picture of Palkar shot on stairs with Mithila dazzling her infectious smile in a pretty summery white dress. She is seen with hair flicked one side, wearing refreshing makeup.

The Unmissable Dance Cover

On the professional front, Mithila Palkar has some interesting projects in the pipeline like Tribhanga. A film in which Milthila will be sharing screen space with Kajol for the first time. The movie is directed by Bollywood actor Renuka Shahane and is being bankrolled by Ajay Devgn's production house.

