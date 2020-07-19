Katrina Kaif Or Athiya Shetty: Who Aced The Red And Gold Ethnic Ensemble Better?

Katrina Kaif and Athiya Shetty are two Bollywood actors, whose taste in fashion is totally diverse. Where Katrina loves to experiment with her looks, Athiya invariably opts for classics. However, these two tinsel town beauties do have one thing in common, and that is their love for voguish ethnic attires in the colour red.

On different occasions, both these pretty ladies were spotted donning exquisite designer pieces, but with similar colour combination and style. So take a look at these pictures of the fashionable actors and decide, who styled the red and gold ethnic attire better.

Katrina Kaif Or Athiya Shetty: Who Aced The Red And Gold Ethnic Look Better?

Katrina Kaif

For a Diwali part last year, Katrina Kaif opted for this breathtaking bridal number by Sabyasachi. Known for his intricate work, this red Sabyasachi lehenga looked stunning on the Ek Tha Tiger actor. With gold embroidery running throughout the borders of the outfit including the dupatta, this designer piece simply made heads turns at the event.

Katrina ditched the cliche short sleeves blouse for this red-gold lehenga and, opted for a full-sleeves one. This full-sleeves blouse made the entire traditional look of hers totally regal.

For makeup Katrina Kaif kept is super simple, without too much drama going on. With, nicely blended black smokey eyes, red satin lipstick, and defined brows she accentuated her overall look to many folds. For hair, Kaif opted for her statement sleek and straight hairstyle with a side parting. The cute little red Bindi on her forehead added that extra desi vibe to Kat's Diwali look. Katrina Kaif accessorised her red and gold ensemble with a chunky golden big jhumkas.

Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty is someone who rarely goes wrong with her style. Her fashion picks are always chic and very attractive. In these photos, the Mubarakan actor looks majestic in this red churidar suit by Ritu Kumar. With matching dupatta and golden embroidery on the kurta plus dupatta, this traditional look of Athiya is something one needs to take fashion inspiration from. Athiya Shetty accessorised her ethnic attire with long gold earrings and a fascinating pair of embellished mojaris.

Similar to Katrina Kaif, Athiya Shetty also opted for an open hairstyle. Athiya's voluminous blow out hair with middle parting suits her completely. For makeup, the Motichoor Chaknachoor actor chose to wear a matte brownish nude lipstick shade. Alongside, lots of highlighters, precisely contoured face, and shimmery eyeshadow. Overall, Athiya's look is a visual treat in itself.

Certainly, both these Bollywood actresses styled their red and gold ethnic outfits amazingly. Hence it is difficult to pick sides because Katrina Kaif's attire is something one can carry only during a party, a wedding, or any other function. Athiya Shetty's ensemble can be opted for even a family get-together, or a casual outing as well.

