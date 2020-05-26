Athiya Shetty Says Social Distancing Will Be 'the New Normal' Post Pandemic

Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty has been quite active on social media amid the lockdown. She has been sharing throwback pictures of herself with friends and family members on Instagram. Recently, she shared her views about the COVID-19 pandemic in a recent interview.

Athiya Shetty calls social distancing 'the new normal'

According to a report, as everyone hoped that the pandemic would come to an end, Athiya Shetty revealed, in an interview, that things might not go back to normal anytime soon. People have opted for a new lifestyle and have been practising social distancing to combat the spread of the virus. The actor was also focused on social distancing and said that this would be the new normal in future.

Reportedly, Athiya Shetty asserted that the world would change post the pandemic. She urged that the world needed to change and people need to introspect and be grateful for everything that they have. Shetty shared her feelings about being a better human being. She focused on the need for becoming more considerate and respectful to other people irrespective of who they are and where do they belong.

Athiya Shetty focuses on being respectful, considerate and grateful for everything

Talking about the social distancing, Athiya Shetty asserted that the world might change drastically and people would have to make it a part of their lives forever, even after the pandemic. Additionally, the actor acknowledged the slowdown of normal life. She also revealed how the same had contributed to assisting the environment to go on a reboot mode.

As per reports, the actor felt that people should not take the environment for granted and adopt a sustainable way of life while being more aware and conscious. She also called it an opportunity to restart and do something better for building a better world for the current and future generations. Moreover, the breaks due to the nationwide lockdown gave Athiya Shetty some time to appreciate smaller things in life. She learnt how to be grateful about being in safe shelter and having food to eat.

Reportedly, Athiya Shetty expressed how much she practised gratitude every day. She also urged privileged people who have been self-isolating amid the lockdown to not complain. The actor asserted that everyone needed to realize how they could better themselves.

Also read: Athiya Shetty Quizzes Fans About How Hard It Is To Write Instagram Captions

Also read: Alaya F Or Athiya Shetty, Whose 'white In Summer' Style Is Better?

Athiya Shetty's schedule amid the pandemic

The actor concluded by describing her time amid the lockdown. According to a report, Shetty has been rejoicing her time at home with her family members and all of them have different schedules. Talking about the sleep pattern of her family, she explained that their sleep time has been different but they tried to be in sync with each other. Moreover, when they do not have any activities to do, they would sit with each other and chat for hours.

Also read: Athiya Shetty Has 'Ludo'-based Hint On Cropping Person In Pic, Netizens Sure It's KL Rahul

Also read: Did Athiya Shetty Crop KL Rahul From Her Photo? Netizens Want To Know

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.