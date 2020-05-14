Athiya Shetty Quizzes Fans About How Hard It Is To Write Instagram Captions

Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty has kept her social media game on point throughout the lockdown. She has entertained her fans and followers updating them about her whereabouts. The young actor was often seen sharing throwback pictures from her childhood. In the recent post, Athiya shared a monochrome picture with a question for her fans. Take a look

Athiya Shetty asks fan why are Instagram captions harder

Athiya Shetty took to her Instagram on Thursday and shared a monochrome picture of herself. In the caption, she asked her fans a question: "why are Instagram captions harder than exams". This question has been getting great responses from her fans. Take a look at the post here.

One of her friends wrote "Okay I need a caption, please help hahaha" and another wrote "I feel ya". After this, several fans also commented on this post. One of the fans wrote, "Because you don't have chits to copy!!😂😂" Another fan wrote, "But you always nail it❤" After this one fan even wrote "Super Duper Look 🙏😘😘" on her adorable picture.

Also recently, Athiya Shetty shared a sweet and candid family portrait. In this portrait, she was seen with her parents. In the picture, her brother and parents have a smile on their faces, but Athiya has the cutest straight face. She gave a funny caption to the post saying, "I missed the memo". Take a look at the post here.

Athiya was last seen in the 2019 film Motichoor Chaknachoor. In this film, she was seen alongside Gangs of Wasseypur star Nawzuddin Siddiqui. The film tanked at the box office. This rom-com film is directed by Debamitra Biswal and was written by Meghvrat Singh Gurjar.

