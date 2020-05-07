Athiya Shetty has 'Ludo'-based hint on cropping person in pic, netizens sure it's KL Rahul

There are couples in B-Town who are never hesitant in expressing their love for each other. At the same time, there are those who rarely open up, leaving their fans guessing if they are more than just friends. One in the latter category has been Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, who have been ‘confirmed’ to be in a relationship after the actor's birthday wish for the cricketer.

Despite the wish making headlines as the couple making it ‘Insta-official’, it seems the duo are not too keen on posting pictures together. In fact, on Thursday, Athiya allegedly posted a picture with KL Rahul, but cropped him out. Netizens were curious to know why she decided to do so, while many who knew the answer still kept asking who the person was.

Athiya replied to one of them, and gave a hint that the person was someone beats at Ludo.

Here's the post

The person quipped how ‘bad’ the ‘mystery guy’ was in the game. However, now netizens were even more sure that the person was KL Rahul.

One does not need to go too far to know that it was indeed KL Rahul as a picture shared by the Team India star with the same setting in December with a Hera Pheri reference had even got the attention of Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty then.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Athiya last featured in Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. No other details of her next film are out amid the lockdown for COVID-19. KL Rahul, who had a good tour of the New Zealand, was to lead Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League, but it has been postponed indefintiely due to the pandemic.

