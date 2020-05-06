Did Athiya Shetty Crop KL Rahul From Her Photo? Netizens Want To Know

Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty seems to be making the most of her time during the lockdown. She has been treating fans with her adorable childhood pictures, some throwback pictures and much more. The avid social media user that she is, Athiya Shetty recently shared a throwback picture that has got fans wondering as she went on to crop rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul from the picture.

Athiya Shetty recently took to her Instagram handle where she recently posted a throwback picture from her vacation in Thailand. In the picture, she can be seen posing in a phone booth. She can be seen wearing a black shirt with tiger prints on it and black pants. She also completed the look with hoop earrings, hand accessories and a black sling bag. But that’s not it, one can also see a hand popping out in the picture.

Seeing this picture, fans went on to ask the actor about why did she crop KL Rahul from the picture. One of the users asked, “Mam u edit KL Rahul why.” While the other one said, “Mera Rahul bahi koo chupake raka kya madam ji hamse Nahi honge ee sab.” Check out the picture and a few comments from fans below.

Earlier, Indian cricketer KL Rahul, who is dating Athiya Shetty, also went on to share a similar post on his Instagram handle. In the picture, one can see Athiya Shetty is all smiles in the picture. While KL Rahul can be seen trying some quirky stunts in the phone booth. This picture had taken the internet by storm as fans went all gaga after seeing this picture. Check out the picture below.

Athiya Shetty talks about her rumoured relationship

In an earlier interview with an entertainment portal, actor Athiya Shetty was asked about her link-up and if it affected her. She replied saying no and further added that she had her ‘poker face’ on with regards to this aspect. The actor said that relationships, family, and friendships are something extremely personal and private to her. Athiya Shetty also revealed that she would always protect her personal life and never talk about her life in the open.

