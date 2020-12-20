Athiya Shetty Finds 'THIS' Bollywood Star The Most Beautiful And Elegant

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty made her debut in Bollywood with the film Hero, in 2015. She appeared in a number of Bollywood films and marked her presence in the industry in terms of fashion and acting. During an interview with SpotboyE, Athiya Shetty spilled the beans on who she finds the most beautiful and elegant in Bollywood.

During an interview, Athiya Shetty was asked about the rumours of her comparison with actor Sonam Kapoor. Speaking about it, Athiya Shetty revealed that she finds Sonam Kapoor the most beautiful and elegant actor in today's time. She also added that Sonam has taken fashion to a whole new level in the industry.

The actor further said that that way Sonam Kapoor puts on her clothes and accessories together is remarkable and has made her known in the industry. During the interview, Athiya also revealed about her childhood obsession with Bollywood. She also revealed about the Bollywood films she grew up watching and what made her think that she wants to become an actor.

Athiya Shetty made her debut in B'town with Nikkkhil Advani's film Hero. She starred opposite actor Sooraj Pancholi in the film, which garnered mostly negative reviews. The was a remake of Subhash Ghai's 1983 blockbuster film of the same name, which stars Jackie Shroff. She was also seen in films like Mubarakan and Nawabzaade.

Lately, Athiya Shetty featured in the film Motichoor Chaknachoor. She starred opposite actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and the film also starred Vibha Chibber, Navni Parihar, Vivek Mishra, Karuna Pandey, Sanjeev Vats, Abhishek Rawat, Sapna Sand and Usha Nagar in supporting roles. The film followed the story of a 36-year-old man working abroad in Dubai, trying to find a wife back home in Bhopal.

He meets a young neighbour Anita Awasthi aka Annie Awasthi who wants to settle abroad. She married the latter for the sake of settling abroad but as the story progresses, the hilarious outcomes will make the audience roll out with laughter.

