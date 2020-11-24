Athiya Shetty Reveals How Her 'Monday Was A Blur'; Dad Suniel Showers Love On The Post

Athiya Shetty posted a picture in which she jovially depicted how she spent her Monday. The actor is currently quite active on Instagram sharing a number of selfies. Thus, Athiya Shetty shared another selfie in which the image appears to be a bit blurry. Sharing the image, she added a caption mentioning that her Monday was a blur. Fans enjoyed this fun post by Athiya and left several positive comments for the actor.

Athiya Shetty reveals how she handled Monday blues

Athiya Shetty's Instagram post saw a set of two photos where the actor posed with a pair of sunglasses and a sleeveless top. In the first picture that the actor shared, the image appears to be a bit blur. However, fans loved the aesthetic photograph and praised the actor in the comments section.

In the second picture, Athiya can be seen facing in a different direction with the same outfit but a less blurry picture overall. Sharing both the images to her timeline, Athiya wrote that her Monday went by in a blur. Thus, the actor jovially talked about the first image of the post being blurry in nature. Fans enjoyed the post and left several positive and complimentary comments for the actor.

Amid a whole bunch of comments, actor Suniel Shetty also commented on Athiya’s post. The father-daughter duo is often seen complimenting each other on posts and thus fans were amazed by the gesture. Suniel Shetty simply shared a heart emoji on Athiya Shetty's photos and thus complimented his daughter for an amazing post. Athiya herself has been spotted a number of times commenting on her father’s posts on social media. Fans have loved the bonding the father and daughter share and have often adored them.

On the work front, Athiya Shetty currently has no new projects lined up. She was seen last in the 2019 film, Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The Debamitra Hassan directed film was a romantic comedy film and saw Nawaz and Athiya in a funny love-hate relationship. The film received mixed responses from the audiences and since then, the actor has not been a part of any new project in 2020.

