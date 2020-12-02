Athiya Shetty Shares Picture Of Napping With Dog, Fans Gush Over It

Athiya Shetty is quite active on Instagram as she shares her whereabouts with her fans and followers regularly. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a picture of her napping with her pet dog and added their nap location in the caption as well. Read to know what she said.

Athiya Shetty naps with her pet dog

Athiya took to Instagram to share a cute photo of her napping with her pet dog. In the photo, she is seen lying beside her dog and both are facing each other. Both of them were napping on the lawn and appeared to be relaxed in each other's company. She simply added the caption as 'nap location' to her post. Athiya is seen wearing a pair of denim pants with a white printed tee-shirt.

Fans of the Hero actor could not get enough of this absolutely adorable post. This is one of Athiya Shetty's photos that revived over 75K likes within two hours of uploading. Many have commented using coloured hearts and heart-eye emojis. Krishna Shroff and Sayami Kher also have commented using emojis on Athiya's post. See their reactions here:

Athiya Shetty's Instagram gives her fans and followers a sneak-peek into her life. The Hero actor shares details of her personal and professional life on her Instagram handle. The actor has also let her fans and followers know that she is a huge foodie. Athiya Shetty's Instagram also often sees pictures of her favourite food.

Athiya Shetty also treats her fans with gorgeous photos of her from photoshoots. She also loves dogs which is evident from her Instagram handle. Her family also frequently features in her Instagram photos.

Athiya Shetty made her debut with the movie Hero which released 2005. She starred alongside Sooraj Pancholi in the movie. She later when on to star in Mubarakan which released in 2017. The movie was an Anees Bazmee multi-starrer. Her latest film was Motichoor Chaknachoor. The movie revolves around a young girl who gets married to an older guy. She is desperate to go aboard and gets excited when she learns that her husband has a job in Dubai. But as her husband is fired from the job, and she is forced to stay in India.

Image courtesy- @athiyashetty Instagram

