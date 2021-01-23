Athiya Shetty Flaunts Her Glossy Eye Makeup And Gel Nails, Says 'I'm Ready'

On Friday night, Athiya Shetty, who was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, took to her Instagram and posted photos and videos from her vanity. Athiya particularly flaunted her pink glossy eye makeup and then went on to show off her gel nails. In another video, her makeup stylist could be seen brushing some baked-powder under her eyes. Sharing the same, Shetty wrote, "eye’m ready!".

As soon as Athiya Shetty's photos were up on the internet, fans rushed to drop comments on them. A user wrote, "So pinky and cute," whereas another fan asked, "What products did you use?". Many simply flooded the comments section with love and hearts.

Athiya flaunts her eye makeup

This is not the first time when the actor flaunted her beauty. Earlier, she opted for a different style of gel nail paint. She applied tiny flowers on her nails and shared a glimpse of the same on Instagram. "oopsie daisy!" she wrote. Athiya painted daisy flowers on her nails. In another post, she showed off her bold red lip colour and left her hair to bounce freely. She also takes good care of her skin as she time and again posts photos with a face mask on.

She recently hit the headlines after he posted an unseen throwback photo with Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna, from her school days. In the photo, little Athiya was seen crying whereas, Krishna was teasing her by smiling away to glory. In no time, the photo flared all over the internet.

On the work front, Athiya Shetty made her big acting debut with the film Hero in the year 2015. She was then roped in for Mubarakan that released in the year 2017. Mubarakan also stars Ileana D'Cruz and Arjun Kapoor. In the following year, she appeared in a song titled Tere Naal Nachna from the film Nawabzaade.

Athiya was last seen in the movie, Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She will next be seen in Hope Solo, in which she will play the role of a Kashmiri student and footballer. However, not many details about the movie are out yet.

