'Anupamaa' Written Update Jan 22: Vanraj-Kavya Start New Beginning, Anupamaa Files Divorce

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles is witnessing some intriguing drama. While Vanraj and Anupamaa speak about their separation, Kavya rejoices in her victory. Anupamaa learns that Vanraj has decided to choose Kavya because of his ego. More so, while Leela fumes over her son and requests him to change his mind, Kinjal-Toshu talk about the former's mother's confessions. Here's Anupamaa written update for January 22 episode.

In the Anupamaa January 22 episode, Vanraj goes to Kavya's house and talks about Anupamaa's changed behaviour. He then tells Kavya that he cannot see her with Anirudh. He persuades her to understand the fact that he went to his own house after his accident only because he wanted the comfort of his children and parents and not Anupamaa. More so, he even adds that he used to stay in one room with his wife earlier and has never done anything wrong. At first, Kavya remains quiet, however, later, she makes her decision and tells Vanraj to finalise the divorce and make arrangements for their marriage.

Kinjal, on the other hand, tells Paritosh that an extramarital affair is treated as a normal thing in the house, which is very wrong. She further tells him that she hates the fact that Vanraj keeps dancing around with women, as per his own convenience. Paritosh tells her to not discuss any of this and asks her to concentrate on her studies. As soon as Vanraj comes home, he puts the blame on Anupamaa and tells the family that tried his level best to win her back, but in vain, and hence, he has decided to settle with Kavya. He tells Leela and Hasmukh that will no longer stay with them. Meanwhile, Kavya goes to his room and packs his bag.

As soon as Kavya and Vanraj begin a new journey together, Anirudh walks into their house and demands Rs 60 lakhs for the divorce, leaving the duo in shock. Anupamaa also meets an advocate to finalise the divorce with her husband. Samar and Nandini break down after the latter refuses to express her feelings.

