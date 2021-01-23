Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Preps Up For 'Blind' Movie In UK, Shares BTS Glimpses With Director

On Saturday morning, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to Instagram and posted a series of BTS photos while preparing for her upcoming movie, Blind. She shared the photos with her director, Shome Makhija. The duo was busy reading the script in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

"Working working working. Some days you nail it and somedays you have to work towards getting it right. This was one of those days. Shome and I working towards it.. #Blind," she wrote while posting the pictures. More so, the actor also revealed that she will be playing the role of Gia Singh in the upcoming outing. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's director reposted the photos on his Instagram handle and soon fans rushed to drop comments.

A user wrote, "You guys look as though you are enjoying going through the script, enjoy your moments I so miss being on set. Good luck to you all," whereas another fan penned, "Wow bro you have become a big movie director since the last we met at Neha’s wedding many years ago very impressive indeed. Congrats and all the best buddy." Many simply flooded the comments section with hearts and love.

Sonam Kapoor gears up for Blind

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's movies

As reported by Filmfare, Sonam signed the film Blind in 2020. It will be helmed by Shome Makhija and will be produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh and Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar and Sachin Nahar as well as Hyunwoo Thomas Kim. The report added that the film is about a blind police officer who’s in search of a serial killer and that the makers are planning for a 2021 release.

Earlier, Sonam shared a photo with her team from her vanity. "All in our small little bubble. The A-Team ... #BLIND #GIA .. our little normal," she wrote. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's photos from the sets of Blind often surface on the internet and fans have expressed excitement about the movie. She was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, alongside Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao.

