As Athiya Shetty Flaunts Her 'tea Time' Poses In Pictures, K L Rahul Showers Love

Athiya Shetty recently posted pictures of her drinking tea. The actor was seen sitting on a chair near a plant vase. Athiya Shetty was seen donning a wide smile in one picture while she tried to pose while sipping tea in another. She was dressed casually for her 'tea-time'.

The Motichoor Chaknachoor star was spotted wearing a grey tank top paired with a pair of denim and a checkered shirt. Her look was completed with minimal makeup and open hair look. The actor posted the picture with the caption, “it’s always tea-time”. Athiya Shetty’s rumoured beau K L Rahul was all hearts for the picture as he left a heart and smiling emoticon in the comment section. Sonam Kapoor also complimented the Hero actor for her picture while actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor had a special request for her. She commented, "Can you have tea at mine now". Take a look at Athiya's Instagram picture.

Athiya Shetty's boss lady kind of picture

K L Rahul is often seen complimenting on Athiya Shetty's pictures on social media. In the recent past, she shared a picture in a pastel-coloured bodysuit. In this picture, she was seen taking a mirror selfie. Her bodysuit was complemented with one shoulder and waist cut-out. Athiya Shetty posted the picture with a blue heart. Her rumoured beau appreciated the picture with a one-word compliment 'jefa' with a heart emoji. Athiya Shetty's fans also widely appreciated the picture.

Suniel Shetty's fatherly advise for his kids

According to PTI, Suniel Shetty previously revealed that he has advised his children, Athiya and Ahan, to be mentally strong if they want to survive in the entertainment industry. One of the most popular action stars of the '90s, Shetty said that he is happy with the way his children are working on their careers. "I am proud of both my kids - Athiya and Ahan. They are good and respectful towards their work and other people. When the arc-lights hit you, you go blind and I have always told them to value their work and people. I have also told them to be mentally strong to handle failure, success is not a problem," Shetty told PTI.

