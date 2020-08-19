KL Rahul Has Unique One-word Reply To Rumoured Girlfriend Athiya Shetty's Latest Photo

After missing out on cricket action due to COVID-19, Team India cricketer KL Rahul has hit the ground running posting videos and pictures of his practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), which is set to take place in the UAE in September 2020. Apart from his on-field performances, KL Rahul's personal life has been in limelight for quite some time due to his rumoured linkup with Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty.

Speculations about Athiya Shetty being KL Rahul's girlfriend have been doing the rounds for quite sometime now and once again, the cricketer has put his fans in frenzy following his latest comment on Athiya Shetty's latest Instagram post.

KL Rahul comments on Athiya Shetty's post

Recently, Athiya Shetty posted a mirror selfie on Instagram in which she can be seen wearing a swimsuit. KL Rahul was quick to comment on that post with a heart emoji and wrote "jefa". Here's is KL Rahul's comment on Athiya Shetty's post -

Recently, on KL Rahul's 28th birthday, Athiya shared an Instagram post wishing him, referring to him as "my person". In the picture, Athiya is seen posing with an all smiling face while KL Rahul is seen with a blush.

IPL 2020: KL Rahul set to lead KXIP

KL Rahul is all set to lead KXIP in the upcoming edition of IPL 2020. The Karnataka batsman was appointed as the team's skipper after R Ashwin was traded to the Delhi Capitals during the IPL trading window. This will be the first time that KL Rahul will be leading any franchise in his career.

Back in June, during an interaction with India and KXIP teammate Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul said that he had missed the IPL a lot and added that it was going to be a big season for him captaining the team and he felt like they have got some really exciting players in their line-up.

When will the IPL 2020 take place?

The IPL 2020 was earlier scheduled to start on March 29 but the BCCI decided to postpone the tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the new IPL dates, the tournament is scheduled to start from September 19 with the final taking place on November 10. Coming to the IPL 2020 venues, the matches will be played in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

